William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Buys $28,350.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Amy Jean Hannigan purchased 2,500 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amy Jean Hannigan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Amy Jean Hannigan purchased 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth $367,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

