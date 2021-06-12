Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $928,355.18

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $928,355.18 and $25,234.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $167.78 or 0.00467103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,533 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

