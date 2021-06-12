Woodcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113,870.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $484,442.38 and $113,870.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,546.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.88 or 0.06734456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.68 or 0.01625125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00155764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.00692344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00455219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00358049 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

