WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.53

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 64 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

