Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 725,203 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 366,492 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

