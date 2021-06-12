XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells $10,221,673.20 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49.

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56.

Shares of XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

