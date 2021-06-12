Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

