Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) & Its Peers Financial Survey

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMTX) is one of 836 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Yumanity Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yumanity Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors 4616 17618 38788 766 2.58

Yumanity Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.98%. Given Yumanity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yumanity Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yumanity Therapeutics $6.90 million -$57.49 million -0.75 Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.90

Yumanity Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yumanity Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yumanity Therapeutics N/A -125.46% -72.15% Yumanity Therapeutics Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Summary

Yumanity Therapeutics competitors beat Yumanity Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company is also developing YTX-9184 for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a strategic research and development collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.