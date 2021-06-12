Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,150. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.27. 2,959,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,131. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

