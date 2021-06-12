Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 677,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

