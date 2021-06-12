Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

JMIA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. 2,701,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,166,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.