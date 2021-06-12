Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $271.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.34.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

