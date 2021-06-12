Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $47.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

