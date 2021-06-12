Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.98. Primerica posted earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primerica stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,186. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,625 shares of company stock worth $3,020,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,906,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

