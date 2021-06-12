Zacks: Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.06 Million

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $531.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.31 million to $536.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $428.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,022. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.43.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.