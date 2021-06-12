Zacks: Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,935,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

