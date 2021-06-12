Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 757.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

