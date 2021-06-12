Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $723.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $723.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.30 million to $726.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $298.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.94. 1,101,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

