Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.07. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 113.95% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,370. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $265,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

