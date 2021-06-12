Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.