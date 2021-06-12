Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $40.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.50 million and the lowest is $40.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $41.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $165.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $155.60 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington acquired 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.