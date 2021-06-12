Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.13). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.54. 1,579,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,252. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

