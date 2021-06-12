Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. RadNet reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,333 shares of company stock worth $1,492,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. RadNet has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

