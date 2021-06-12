Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.36.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.