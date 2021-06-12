Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of COLD opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

