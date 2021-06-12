Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report sales of $724.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $727.97 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 772,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,580,292.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $4,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,156,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,517. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

