Zacks: Brokerages Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.18). EQT reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Xponance Inc. raised its position in EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

