Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMNL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 268,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

