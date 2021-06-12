Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $85,164,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,338 shares in the last quarter.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

