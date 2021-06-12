Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novanta (NOVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.