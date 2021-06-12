Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.