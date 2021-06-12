Zacks Investment Research Lowers The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) to Sell

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The ExOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

