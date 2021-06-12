Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Landec stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Landec by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landec by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in Landec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.