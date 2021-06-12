Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 million-18.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 25.25%.

In other Zedge news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

