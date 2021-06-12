ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ZZHGF stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
About ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance
