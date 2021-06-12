Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,137,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,230,000 after purchasing an additional 197,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

