Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $440.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $366.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.31. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $216.75 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock valued at $43,528,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after buying an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $11,956,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

