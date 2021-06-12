Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other Zumiez news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,052.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,794. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

