Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $3,712,412.76 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zynga by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,144,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 107,624 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.