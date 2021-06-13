-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,261. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

