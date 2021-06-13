$0.09 EPS Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Bandwidth posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,142 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $15,268,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.19. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

