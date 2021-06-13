-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

INFI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 815,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,141,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

