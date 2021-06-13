-$0.16 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 692,818 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

LQDA opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

