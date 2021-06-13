-$0.19 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,695,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,975 in the last 90 days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.