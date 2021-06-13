$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $792,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. 404,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,947. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

