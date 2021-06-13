$0.45 EPS Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,940. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.