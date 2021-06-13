$0.68 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. WNS reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 232,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,435. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

