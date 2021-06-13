$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 754.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 345,407 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after acquiring an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

