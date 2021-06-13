$1.67 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $12.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,675,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,056. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

