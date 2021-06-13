10,000 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 109,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CS opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

